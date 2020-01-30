Jerry Wayne Huffstatler, 80, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born October 8, 1939, in New Albany to Luther Thurman and Laura Sue Hill Huffstatler. He was retired from the City of New Albany. He attended Wells Chapel Church. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Dr. Donnie Payne and Bro. Charlie Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Garrison Huffstatler; 1 daughter: Lana Stevens (Michael) of New Albany; 1 son: Phillip Huffstatler of New Albany; 2 sisters: Betty Rowan of New Harmony and Lil Nelson (Buck) of Tupelo; 2 grandchildren: Amber Stevens and Brad Stevens; and 2 great-grandchildren: Hadley Reynolds and Paxton Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters: Bessie Hill, Virginia Brooks, Frances Moss, and Jinnie Wilder; and 5 brothers: Buddy Huffstatler, Charlie Huffstatler, Gene Huffstatler, Bobby Huffstatler, and Talmadge Huffstatler. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at United. Pallbearers will be Charlie Neal Huffstatler, Bill Huffstatler, Terry Huffstatler, Bo Huffstatler, Clark Rowan, and Jackie Hill. Scotty Moss will be an honorary pallbearer. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.