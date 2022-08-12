A service to celebrate the life of David Richard Huggins will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday August 14, 2022 at McPeters Funeral Directors in Corinth, MS with interment to follow at New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rienzi, MS. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at McPeters Funeral Home located at 1951 E 3rd Street, Corinth, MS David Richard Huggins, a beloved husband, father, and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was 74 years old. David was born in Corinth, MS, and attended Biggersville High School. He then went on to attend Northeast Mississippi Junior College and later attended, through the University of Southern Mississippi, Forensics at Scotland Yards located in London, England. On June 9, 1969, David graduated from The Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy Class #27 and was assigned to Tunica, MS. He then married Judy Monroe on June 28, 1969, and they were married for 53 years. David and Judy also lived in Senatobia, Jackson, Corinth, and Brandon. From 1988 - 1992 David served as the Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. From 2000 - 2004 David served as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety under Governor Ronnie Musgrove. David loved entertaining, whether it was camping, water skiing, or planning his grandkids' birthday parties on the back deck. David also loved the Highway Patrol and embraced the politics involved. On March 28, 2010, Governor Haley Barbour signed H.B. 1159, to be known as the "David R. Huggins Act." This bill ensured Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers were compensated for all the hours they worked. David is preceded in death by his son Joseph Huggins, his parents, Frank, Sr. and Ruth Huggins, and his brother Frank Huggins, Jr. David is survived by his lovely wife, Judy Huggins. His daughters Rebecca, her husband David, their children Payton, Sydnie, Madi, Kaycee Jo, and Wyatt, and daughter Vicki and her daughters Katelynn and Haylee. He is also survived by his brother Martin Huggins and his wife Neta. David's love, commitment, and lasting impact on his family and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be greatly missed. Online condolences can be made at www.McPetersFuneralDirectors.com.
