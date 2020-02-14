Keith Brian Huggins

Mr. Keith Brian Huggins, 55, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Outreach Center in Houston, MS. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 P.M.-8 P.M. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial to follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.

