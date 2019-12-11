RIENZI -- Willie Huggins, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Regional One Trauma Center in Memphis. Services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. . Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 until 8 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Burial will be in the sardiscemetery.

