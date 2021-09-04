Hugh William Miller II of Garland, TX passed away August 6, 2021. Hugh was born and raised in Amory, MS. He was a Methodist by faith and a member of the Amory First Methodist Church. He was graduate of Amory High School, Itawamba Community College, University of Mississippi, and received a degree in psychology and business administration. He was in the Pride of the South and the jazz band while at Ole Miss.
Hugh spent many years in the Dallas area working as a computer analyst.
Hugh is survived by his son Brandon Lee Elliott – Miller (Crista), grandson Blake Lee Elliot – Miller, granddaughter Summer Anderson. His mother Sandy Malone Coker and stepfather Tom Coker.
His father Don Manning-Miller, Carmen Manning – Miller, (deceased) and children, Brother Russell W. Miller, (Tommy and Kailey Miller). Sister, Megan M. Miller. Aunts and uncles, Lee and Dorinda Miller, Nan Miller, Debbie Miller, Bonnie Miller, Tad Miller, Robbie Miller Tubb, Keith Elliott. Billy and Dale Malone, family friend Sherry Scruggs and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parental grandparents Hugh W. Miller and Nell Wimberley Miller, maternal grandparents Marshall and Clara Malone. Uncle, William Ray Miller, and lifelong friend Mark Moon.
Hugh was thrilled that his remains will be placed by his grandmother Nell W. Miller that he lovingly called Bubba. Hugh loved life, loved being with his family and adored his son and grandchildren. Hugh will be missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 12th at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, Ms. Visitation will be at 2:30 and service will begin at 3:00 under the guidance of Reverend Dr. Jim McClurkan, Don Baker and Don Miller.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.