Avis Hughes, 59, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona. Visitation will be on today from 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona 30174 Hwy 41 Okolona MS 38860. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery .

