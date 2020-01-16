William Manley "Bill" Hughes, 58, crossed over unexpectedly to the eternal happy place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Bill was an exemplary, kind, and gentle soul. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 9, 1961, the eldest of four children born to William "Billy" Hughes and Mary Jane McGuire Hughes, Bill attended the public schools of Tupelo. He was an ace quarterback at Milam where his claim to fame was a winning touchdown pass to Robert Bristow. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1980 where he had excelled in many areas including football and cross country and being named Mr. Tupelo High School. Bill received his BS degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Accounting from the University of Mississippi where he graduated with honors and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill joined the family business, Rosehill Furniture Company, where he worked in managerial positions and was well loved in the furniture industry throughout the country. Bill was a lover of God's creation, and spent many days fishing and hunting the woods and waterways of Mississippi and on golf courses everywhere as an ace player. Water and snow skiing made him happy. Dogs were always his closest friends throughout his life. A mean guitarist, he loved ole time rock and roll music, the Beatles, the Bob's ( Dylan and Seger) and many other great artists of that era. In the last years, Bill attended The Orchard. Bill's easygoing nature, his gentle heart and genuine concern for others, his dashing good looks and encouragement of others even amidst his own struggles will be his legacy to his family and many friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM today (Friday, Jan 17, 2020) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Russ Polsgrove (The Orchard-Oxford) speaking. Visitation is from 11 AM-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Milstead, Robert Bristow, David Goodwin, Steve Amburt, Mark Anderson, Marty Emmons, David Larkin, John Hampton Hughes, Jr., Justin Hughes, Bryson Hughes, Stewart Maxcy, and Pee Wee Warren. Bill is survived by his two children, Caroline Hughes of Mississippi State and William Hughes, Jr. of Ole Miss, and their mother, Gretchen; his mother, Mary Jane Hughes; his siblings, Emily Tanner (Joe) of Booneville, Ruth Cassily (Bill) of Tupelo, and Hamp Hughes (Blair) of Tupelo; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; friends everywhere; and his hamster, Pretzel . He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Hughes in March, 2019, and a niece, Whitney Thompson, in 2018. The family requests that memorials be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 pm today and will be permanently archived. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfunderaldirectors@comcast.net.
