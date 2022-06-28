Howard Culley Hughes, 78, died Sunday, June 26, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Oxford on April 29, 1944 to Clara Owens Hughes and William Dalton Hughes. After graduating from Lambert High School in 1962, he attended Northwest Community College. Culley honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard for four years. On October 5, 1967, he married the former Jackie Brock. For over 30 years he was the owner and operator of Tupelo Plywood. Culley had an entrepreneurial spirit and even after retirement continued actively being involved in many endeavors including an Investment Group; he was very involved in the group and served as President for many years. He also was a proud recovering alcoholic, recently celebrating 37 years sober. He nationally spoke for A.A. and was a mentor to many. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Culley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie Hughes of Tupelo; his daughter, Laurie Jones and her husband, David of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Will McCord, and Brandon Jones both of Tupelo; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Ray McCord, and Carter Alexander McCord; and one sister, Rose Callies of Memphis, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Reba Hawkins; and one brother, Harold Hughes. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Jim Davis officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be members of his investment club. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneral Home.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.