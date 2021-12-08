Doug Hughes, 74, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo due to Covid-19. He was born January 20, 1947 to the late Horace "Shorty" Paul Hughes and the late Jesma Kent Hughes. He owned and operated Mooreville CB Center for most of his life, where he was known by his handle "Winchester". Doug was never the kind to sit still for long and he tinkered with metal art among other things in his latter years. He was a jokester and had a large personality. His wisdom was expressed often at Dulaney's Groceries. He was very fond of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 pm Thursday December 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Wood and Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Visitation will begin Thursday at 12:00 until service time. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his children: Paula Hughes, Clarissa Hughes, Eric "Tiny" Hughes all of Fulton, Zach Hughes of Sherman; mother of his children, Clara Hughes; grandchildren: Ryan (Kayla) Gentry, Madison (Holt) Garrett, Taylor (Tiffany Rether) Watts, Cole Hughes, Jaxon Hughes; great-grandchildren: Hadleigh Gentry, Presley Gentry, Olivia Watts, Banks Garrett Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Hughes Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
