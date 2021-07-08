Garry V. Hughes Complex, yet courageous, Garry V. Hughes' love of life didn't come to an end with his death. Garry went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 6, 2021, at the age of 86 after a wonderful, adventurous life. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Garry was born to parents George and Minnie May Hughes on February 17, 1935 in Kossuth, MS. In 1994, he married Ramona Hughes, the love of his life, and they resided happily on their farm in Louisville. Garry was an active member of West Union Presbyterian Church. Garry loved the Lord, his family, and his community well. He was known for his hard work ethic, just ask anyone that's ever worked for him. His generosity knew no bounds. He was loved and respected by many for his selfless acts of kindness and generosity. He even received the Louisville Lifetime Achievement Award, which he was very humbled to receive. To sum up his life in his own words, he would sometimes say, "I'm a blessed man", and "The Lord has been good to me". Those who knew Garry know that he had a wide range of pursuits and interests. From being a basketball coach to a businessman, from building apartment complexes to board rooms, from chicken farming to gold mining in Alaska, from plowing mules to making sorghum, and from dairy farming to quail hunting. And these were just a few. Garry started The Hughes Companies in 1960 and incorporated in 1971. He is forever grateful for the people that worked with him there and attributes much of his success to these great men and women. His greatest legacy is how well he loved his family. His motto was "He would work 'til Jesus comes", and he did just that! Garry is survived by his beloved wife, Ramona, his brother Hal Hughes and sister Francis Thompson, his daughters Lisa Cheyne, Patty Carol Buteau, Angie Watson, and Ginger Edwards, his son Glenn Hughes, as well as 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also, Walter and Jonathan Scott, and Vanessa Dover, who Garry and Ramona loved well. Garry's life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at Porter Funeral Home in Louisville, MS. The burial will be a private, family service. The family requests any donations in Garry's honor be made to French Camp Academy or West Union Presbyterian Church. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
