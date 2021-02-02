42, passed away at his mother's residence in Okolona. Eddie Hughes, Jr. was born to his late father, Eddie Lafeyette and Irner Hughes on Dec. 10, 1978 in Kalamazoo, MI. Eddie Hughes, Jr. is survied by his mother, Irner Hughes. Three sisters; Crystal and Dixie Lafeyette both of Ablin, MI. Latasha Hughes of Aberdeen. One brother; Prentis Hughes of Tupelo. Eddie Hughes, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Eddie Lafeyette, and sister; Tina Lafeyette. There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.