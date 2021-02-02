42, passed away at his mother's residence in Okolona. Eddie Hughes, Jr. was born to his late father, Eddie Lafeyette and Irner Hughes on Dec. 10, 1978 in Kalamazoo, MI. Eddie Hughes, Jr. is survied by his mother, Irner Hughes. Three sisters; Crystal and Dixie Lafeyette both of Ablin, MI. Latasha Hughes of Aberdeen. One brother; Prentis Hughes of Tupelo. Eddie Hughes, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Eddie Lafeyette, and sister; Tina Lafeyette. There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Moriah cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

