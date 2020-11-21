Margaret Ann Forthman Hughes, 81, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1939, in Arkansas, to George and Josephine Pickett Forthman. She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, had a sweet soul, and was loved by many. She loved all animals. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mantachie with Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fulton. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include three brothers, Joe Leonard Forthman (Jennett) of Mantachie, Vernon Dean Forthman of Russellville, Arkansas, and Byron Andrew Forthman (Charlotte) of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters, Emma Darlene Forthman Smart of Colorado Springs, Co, and Cherry Arlene Baldwin Smart of Melbourne, Arkansas; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edwin Hughes; five brothers, Johnny George Forthman, Homer Frederick Forthman, Henry Edward "Hank" Forthman, William Allen Forthman, and Cecil Robert Forthman; one sister, Melba Jean Forthman; and her parents. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
