Samuel Matthew Hughes, 46, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Tupelo. He was born on February 27, 1975 in Tupelo to Gene and Linda Hughes. Matt was a 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School where he was a member of the 1992 State Championship Football team and is a member of the Tupelo High School Football Hall of Fame. He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA. Matt worked alongside his father selling industrial sewing thread for Coats American Thread Companies and still maintained a few active accounts. In addition to the thread business, he was employed as a supervisor at IQOR for five years. Matt loved sports, golf and fishing and was a loyal Mississippi State Bulldog. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who encountered him. He is survived by his wife, Justice; his mother, Linda; sister Tanya Wilson (Larry); and brother, Andy Hughes (Merrie). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie Raper (Robby), Justin Wilson (Jennifer), Bryan Carter, Jake Hughes and Mattie Hughes as well as great nieces and nephews, Mackenzie (Bradley) and their daughter Willa, Daniel and Emma Raper; and an aunt, Pam Hughes. He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother Ernest Eugene Hughes, Jr. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Lee Memorial Park with Reverend Tim Brown officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and great nephews. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church Youth Fund, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
