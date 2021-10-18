Moann Childers Hughes, 87, of Booneville, and formally of Baldwyn, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Longwood Living Community Center in Booneville. She was a member of the Gaston Baptist Church which she loved attending and singing in the choir and she loved traveling. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Brown and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by two brothers, Danny B. Childers and Larry Childers; one sister, Carra Blythe and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Atkins Childers and Edna Trantham Childers; her husband, Gordon Hughes and a brother, Billy M. Childers. Pallbearers will be Brett Blythe, Kent Schenk, Drew Eaton and Kevin Eubank. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gaston Women's Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gaston Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
