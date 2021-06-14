Nathan "Curly" Carrell Hughes, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 25, 1948 to the late Julius Carrell Hughes and the late Cutah Pettigo Hughes in Itawamba County. He was a US Navy Veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason, Center Star Lodge 322. He worked for many years as a tool and die maker. Curly married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Nell Cockrell on February, 20 1970. He enjoyed spending time outdoors at the "80" with his sons and grandchildren. When he wasn't there, he was at home in his shop "tinkering" or watching westerns. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his sons; Nathan Carrell (Renae) Hughes, II of Mantachie, and Justin Cary (Leanna) Hughes of Fulton, grandchildren; Nathan "Trey" Carrell Hughes, III of Mantachie, Brooklynn Faith Hughes of Mantachie, Jevan Cade Hughes of Fulton, Kendall Brooke Hughes of Fulton, and Tatum Caroline Hughes of Fulton, sister; Eddie Sue (Danny) Coker, brother; Billy "Bird" Hughes, brother in law; Jackie Thompson, sister in law; Susie Goosetree. He was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Nell Hughes, parents; Julius and Cutah Hughes, father in law; Walter Homer, mother in law; Lizzie Cockrell, sister in law; Linda Thompson, and brother in law; Thomas Cockrell. Pallbearers will be Nathan "Trey" Hughes III, Jevan Hughes, Sam Brown, Mike Frederick, Mac Grimes, and Matthew Pettigo. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Hughes, Britt Thompson, Brian "Bruno" Thompson, Lanny Franks, Al Brock, Danny Lindsey, and Jimmy Pettigo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

