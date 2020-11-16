62, passed away on Fri., Nov. 13, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Randal A. Hughes was born to his late parents, Sammie Eurichard Hughes and Virginia White on July 15, 1958 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Hughes was a machine operator at Super Sagless. Randal A. Hughes is survived by his wife; Shirley Faye Hughes of Tupelo. One daughter; Ashlee Davis of Tupelo. One son; Kenneth Davis of Tupelo. Two sisters; Amanda Braylock and Avis Hughes both of Amory. Two brothers; Sammie Hughes of Nettleton and Wayne Earl Hughes (Shyra) of Houston. There are also several grandchildren. The visitation will be on Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are required. The service will be Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church cemetery in Van Vleet with Rev. George Taylor officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
