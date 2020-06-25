Rose Mary Hughes

Rose Mary Hughes, 55, transitioned to her heavenly home to be with her heavenly Father on June 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born to the union of Brazil and Dorothy Fitzpatrick on September 23, 1964, in New Albany, MS. She was the seventh of nine children. She graduated from W.P. Daniel High School, where she was a member of the Homecoming Court and Class Favorites. Rose was united in holy matrimony to Larry Hughes in 1988. They were married for thirty-one years. To their union, two children were born. Brittany and Thorence. Rose was employed at Piper Impact for eighteen years. Rose leaves to celebrate her life and memories her husband; Larry, children; Brittany and Thorence and the light of her life, her grandson; Braylen. She also leaves behind her siblings; brother; Brazil Fitzpatrick, sisters; Brenda Broughton (Al) and Deborah Shackelford, mother-in-law; Alma Hughes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, brothers and sisters-in-law, nurses, doctors, and caregivers. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; Brazil and Dorothy Fitzpatrick, as well as siblings; David Fitzpatrick, Kathy Fitzpatrick, Darlene Woods, Daphne Kimmons and Sarah Fitzpatrick. Visitation; Sunday June 28, 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. A Private Graveside Service will follow. For online condolences please visit, serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

