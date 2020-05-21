Theron Russell Hughes, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Born on Febuary 1, 1937, in Monroe Coutny, he was a son to John Chesley and Leota Wiginton Hughes. Prior to his retirement, he worked for several years in the area furniture business and after 30 years from Babcock and Wilcox where he retired. He loved golfing and spending time with his family and friends. In addition, Theron was a vital part of the Hardee's morning coffee group. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Lann Cemetery. Survivors include his son, Allen Reynold Hughes of Amory; his daughter, Becky Hughes (Barry) of Splunge; three grandchildren, Joshua Hughes (Amber), Brittney Hughes, and Alison Clayton (Keven) of New Albany; four great grandchildren, Ema Cait, Draven, Pippa, and Jagger; one sister, Betty Evans; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend and caregiver, Aline Hughes Earnest. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Hughes, Charles Alford Hughes, and Leonard Hughes; and sister, Frances Ruth Hughes. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Clark, Nelson Breedlove, Henry Kyle, Vernon Goode, Richard Huffman, and Barry Faulkner. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Isbell. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
74°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 9:21 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.