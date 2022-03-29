Gary Hughes passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1946 in Lee County, the son of William "Robert" Hughes and Christine Wages Hughes. Gary graduated from Shannon High School and then attended Itawamba Junior College. For over 30 years he proudly served the state of Mississippi as a Highway Patrol trooper and in other positions in law enforcement. Gary was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trading knives and guns. Gary leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Theresa Dickerson Hughes; two sons, Chris Hughes and Casey Hughes and his wife, Tina, all of Tupelo; and two granddaughters, Lauren Christian Hughes (her mother, Carol Ann) and Sadie Claire Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Robert Hughes; and two sisters, Marjorie Dozier and Frances Scott. Services honoring Gary's memory will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Bert Harper and Bro. Ray Hall officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will serve as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com .
