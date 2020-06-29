Wanda Faye Hughes, 65, went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was a long time employee of the Tupelo High School cafeteria and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was an avid music lover and a collector of Beatles memorabilia. Wanda lived an active lifestyle as her favorite hobbies included swimming and dancing to her favorite music, especially Elvis Presley. A devoted wife of almost 40 years, Wanda genuinely loved her life and the people in it. She was best known for her infectious laugh and her compassionate and gentle spirit. She is survived by her mother, Reba Bourque of New Albany, her daughter and best friend, Angela Palmer (Chris ) of Saltillo, a sister, Carolyn Wiggs of Pontotoc, 2 brothers, Johnny Simmons (Tammy) of Tupelo and David Simmons (Linda) of Shannon, 3 grandchildren, Peyton, Bennett, and Raegan Palmer. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Pallbearers will be Bobby Betts, James Simmons, Mitchell Hughes, Cliff Yates and Mark Hughes. Wanda was preceded in death by her father, George Simmons, and her beloved husband, Ronnie Hughes. Visitation will be Tuesday 12:00pm with a service following at 2pm at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Bryan Collier officiating. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Belden. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
