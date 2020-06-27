BELDEN -- Wanda Hughes, 65, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Facility in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday noon until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.

