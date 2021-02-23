Ala Virginia "Ginny" Frantz Hughett Ginny Hughett, (69) went to be with Jesus February 16, 2021. She was taking care of a friend at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto, when she suffered a stroke. She was rushed to Baptist Hospital East, where she subsequently succumbed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hughett, one half sister Rosalee Frantz Furr, three half brothers Kenneth LaRue "Billy" Frantz, Frank Walton Frantz, and Clinton Archer "Ted" Frantz. She was born to Kenneth Leroy "Bill" Frantz and Mary Eva Griffin Frantz (Memphis, TN) on July 2, 1951. She leaves one daughter, Heather Shawn Hattox Adams (Kevin Adams), three grand-children -- twin grand-daughters Addison Brooke Adams Gaylor (John Gaylor) and Ashlen Paige Adams Vogelsang (Cameron Vogelsang), one grand-son, Austin Luke Adams, and two great granddaughters, Lila Grace Gaylor and Ember Joy Vogelsang, a baby due in July 2021, and a brother, Don B. Zimmerman. Her career included Marketing Manager at Malone & Hyde insurance company, Memphis; vice-president of an insurance agency in Sikeston, Missouri; and risk manager at American Risk Managers in Hamilton, Alabama. She retired in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her flower garden. She was active in Liberty Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, teaching children's Sunday School for many years. Browning Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS, will be in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation will be February 27, at 11 a.m. until service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery next to her mother. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
