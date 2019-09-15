BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- Billie Jean Noble Hull, 86, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Tuesday September 17, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel . Visitation will be on Tuesday September 17, 2019 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery.

