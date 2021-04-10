Hamilton- After Many, many prayers, Johnny Hull, 72, received peace in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Columbus due to the Covid 19 virus that is most definitely real. He was born in Monroe County to the late Winfield S. Hull and Reva Hanson Hull. Johnny Enjoyed playing basketball and was Quarterback of his football team. He also served as Class President of the 1967 Class of Hamilton High School. Johnny held many lifetime memories from his longtime friends. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from Georgia Gulf with 43 years of service. According to his many friends at work, there would be many stories told if those walls could talk. After retirement, he and Debbie enjoyed traveling with special friends. More than anything, Johnny loved spending time with his family, piddling in his shop but most of all, he was the best paw paw for his grands who thought he hung the moon. He was a lifelong member and faithful servant of the Lord at Hamilton United Methodist Church where he was loved by all. In 1972, Johnny married Debbie Brown Hull and they were blessed with a beautiful family. Two daughters, Misty Hollis (Ricky) and Wendy; son, John David Hull; seven grandchildren, Autumn Rooks, Hannah Rooks, Maggie Poole, Lann Hollis, Ethan Hollis, Will Hollis and Dru Hull; 2 great grandchildren, Summer and Seth Jenkins; brother, James E. Riggan (Mary Anna); sister, Jane Riggan Pullen (Larry); brother-in-law, Ray Brown (Christy); sisters in law, Liz Brown and Donna Elam (Jay). A Celebration of Life for Johnny will be at 1 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Hamilton United Methodist Church with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating and special music by Martin Wilson. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be his classmates, Tommy Clegg, Bill Cockerham, Terry Cockerham, JC Evans, Preston Lovell, Charlie Stanford, Dan West and Martin Wilson. Visitation will be on Monday at the church prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
