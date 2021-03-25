Donnell Hullett, 58, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at St Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Shiloh M B Church Cemetery 220 Quinn Rd Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 26, 2021 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Spring is in charge of arrangements.

