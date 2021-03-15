Glen Dale Hulsey, 92, of New Albany, Mississippi, died on March 13th, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born November 15th, 1928, in New Albany to William and Laura Wood Hulsey. Glen graduated from New Albany High School in 1948, where he played baseball, basketball,and was center on the football team. Glen married Carolyn Hardy Hulsey on September 24th, 1951, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage before she passed in 1995. Carolyn was the love of his life and together they raised two sons, Glen Dale Jr. and Don. He served in the U.S. Air Force (1950-54) and worked from age 14 at many establishments around New Albany, including a long career at Rebel Gas. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Hulsey; both sons Glen Hulsey Jr. and Don Hulsey; brothers James Hulsey and his wife Bonita, Howard Hulsey and his wife Jean, Wood Hulsey and his wife Sally Ann, and Larry Hulsey and his wife Doris; grandson Adam Hulsey; and great-grandson Andrew Cavanaugh. He was a beloved Papaw and will be terribly missed by his family. He leaves behind daughter- in-law Charlotte Hulsey of Corinth, MS; granddaughter Laura Hulsey Cavanaugh, her husband David, and 3 great-grandchildren--Isaac, Abby, and Lizzie Cavanaugh of Corinth, MS; daughter- in-law Valery Hulsey of Greensboro, NC; granddaughter Danielle Hulsey, her husband Paco Castro, and 3 step-great-grandchildren, Paco, Marga, and Vera of Valencia, Spain; grandson Benjamin Hulsey and fiancée Megan Davidson of Glendale, AZ; granddaughter Carolyn Hulsey; and granddaughter Anna Hulsey and her fiancée Will Ballard of Greensboro, NC; as well as many nieces and nephews, including his beloved niece Christy Hulsey. Glen will also be missed by his community, especially by his dear friends, Allen and Lavon Dunnam of New Albany, his coffee buddies at Two Sisters Diner, his fellow members at First Baptist Church, and his neighbors on Murrah Road. He will be remembered as a caring and devoted husband and as a patient, loving, and affectionate father and grandfather. Glen was known as a handyman who could fix anything. He was a talented woodworker and loved growing tomatoes, tending his muscadines, baking pies, making jams, and making waffles for his grandkids. He especially loved working puzzles of all kinds, and made crossword puzzles a family tradition. Glen was a Christian who had put his faith in Jesus Christ, and members of his family are comforted by knowing that they will see him in Heaven one day. Meanwhile, his sweetness, kindness, and gentle sense of humor will be missed beyond measure. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care is handling the service arrangements. A graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Hulsey will be held at 2 PM Thursday, March 18 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Rev. Tom Sumrall and Rev. Andrew Chesteen of First Baptist Church officiating. Pallbearers will be Allen Dunnam, Joe Cook, Dennis Garner, Jim Jarvis, Danny Jordan, Ba Teague, Jerry Rhodes, Charlie Hall, David Cavanaugh, and Ben Hulsey. The family kindly requests the use of masks and social distancing. The family request that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
