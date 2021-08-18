FT. WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Philip M. Humber, Sr. age 79, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 15, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Philip was born January 9, 1942 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He spent most of his childhood in the rural community of Centerville, Itawamba County until his family moved to Tupelo. Philip graduated from Tupelo High School. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1963 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a life-long Bulldog.
He and his then wife, Patricia (Bradshaw) Humber were married on January 31, 1961. They later moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida in early 1964 to establish a career as a professional engineer. His work as a design-consultant engineer would go on to span almost 60 years. He was proud of the many projects he had part in all across Florida and the Southeast. However, what brought him even greater satisfaction were the innumerable friendships with business partners, associates and clients. He cherished them all and seemed to remember everyone by name, even decades later.
Philip is survived by his former wife, Patricia (Bradshaw) Humber of Schererville, Indiana, three beloved children, Terri (Paul) Pridemore, Franklin (Teri) Humber, and Philip (Sarah) Humber, Jr., twelve cherished grandchildren, Maegen (Jeff) Smith, Malerie (Nathan) Larson, Michael (Kimberly) Humber, Shane Humber, Skyler Humber, Airyana Humber, Kenneth Humber, Cameron (Sydney) Pridemore, Carolena (Cody) Lambert, Calynne Pridemore, Charleen Humber, and Brianna Humber, seven beautiful great-grandchildren with another arriving soon, his “adopted” grandson, Elliot, his faithful brothers, Larry (Janeal) Humber, Nick (Ann) Humber and one nephew, Andrew (Bethanie) Humber and two nieces, Christina Brown and Sarah (James) Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, A.A. and Annie Mae Humber and twin granddaughters, Caris & Courtney.
Philip was a faithful member of Hollywood Boulevard Baptist Church for more than five decades. Over the years, he served as a deacon, adult Sunday School teacher, bus captain, usher, and visitation partner to his close friend, Pastor Willie Pace. He trusted in the grace of God that comes to us through Jesus Christ as his only hope of salvation. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed encouraging others in their faith.
Philip loved living in Florida and often said, “You can’t beat this Florida living.” He treasured friends more than material possessions and never met a stranger. He was always trying to help out his fellowman and held a tender place in his heart for the homeless community and the “down and out”.
The family would like to thank the countless friends and colleagues who loved and respected Philip. Your support at this time means so much. We look forward to the hope of Heaven and the grand reunion we will have there with our Lord.
For our citizenship is in Heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working by which He is able even to subdue all things to Himself. (Philippians 3:20, 21)
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Emerald Coast Funeral Home, 161 Racetrack Road North West, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Boulevard Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emerald Coast Funeral Home. To share memories, express condolences and sign the guestbook please visit www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.