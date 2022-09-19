Henry Clay Humble was born in the Shiloh Community east of Nettleton on May 14, l946, to the late Jeff and Clara Gillentine Humble. He returned to his Creator on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a hard fought battle with cancer the last 4 1/2 years. He was 76 years old. Known as Henry to the public but Clay to his family, he worked for many years as the head mechanic for Amory Garment/Block Industries. The last 15 years, he has been in the sand and gravel business working until recently when his health no longer allowed him to. Henry and family were longtime members of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church before affiliating with Shannon Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. A faithful member, Henry loved participating in Church activities and enjoyed ole time Southern gospel music. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed a lifetime of fishing and hunting. A quiet, strong man, Henry Clay was totally devoted to his family especially his grandbabies who knew him as Pa Paw. A service celebrating his life will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022) at Shannon Church of the Lord Jesus Christ east of Shannon (373 Old Hwy 45, Shannon, MS. 38868) with his pastor, Bro Paul Beam officiating assisted by Bro. Ben Raper. Private burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time at 3 PM today. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Clay is survived by his family; his wife, Melody Humble, to whom he married in Vernon, Ala. in l965; 2 sons, Tim Humble and wife, Beverly of Mantachie and Chad Humble of Nettleton; 4 grandchildren, Tana King (Joey), Brady Humble, Britney Carr (Josh), and Dallas Vick (Mandy; 9 great grandchildren, Blakley, Annaleise, Aiden, Leah, Cera, Judah, Jayli, Gabriel and Nora.; 2 brothers, Frank Humble (Mae) of Nettleton and Nathaniel Humble (Kathy) of Crossville, Tn. ; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Claude "Bugg" Humble and J.W. Humble; 1 sister, Elizabeth "Sis" McDaniel. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
