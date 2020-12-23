Bro. Timothy Duane Humphres, 55, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 12-2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL.

