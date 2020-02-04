John David Humphrey, Jr. was born in Corinth, MS on November 22, 1941, to John David Humphrey and Eugenia Hopper Humphrey. John was blessed with two sisters, Sara E. Biddle and Sue H. Geier. He went home to heaven from his residence in Humble, TX on January 30, 2020 after complications related to Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Sara, his second wife, Dale Humphrey, his granddaughter Haley Garlan and his grandson, Blake Richardson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Danyel Humphrey, and their children, Kaweny, Javre and Jady, of Humble, TX. He is also survived by his sister Sue, her husband Keith, their children and grandchildren and his brother-in-law, Clyde Biddle, and his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife Dale's three children: Christi and her husband Jon Harlan and son, Christopher; Stacy and his wife Wendy McFerrin and their children Elizabeth Beavers and family along with Mac and Ally; and Sonya and her husband, Pat Richardson and their children, Carter and Emily as well as great-grandchildren and a large extended family. John served as a minister in the United Methodist Church in north Mississippi for many years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and Chaplain in the U.S. Army after having lived and served all over the world. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Tupelo, MS on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4 pm followed by family visitation in the fellowship hall.
