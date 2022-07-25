Anthony Lynn Hunkapiller, better known as "Hunky", 52, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1969, to Wayne Hunkapiller and Sue Jackson Hunkapiller. Hunky enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, weight lifting, going out to eat, watching Alabama football and NASCAR Sundays. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Hunkapiller will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Ray Hall will be officiating. Burial will be in Sumners Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Sandra; two sons, Tony (Christopher) Hunkapiller of Booneville, and Joshua (Jennifer) Hunkapiller of Marietta; one daughter, Brittany (Brady) Brock of New Albany; his mother, Linda Hunkapiller of Marietta; grandson, Beck Brock of New Albany; granddaughter, Betsy Brock of New Albany; and uncle, Edward Jackson of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Patrick Hunkapiller; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. S. L. Hunkapiller and his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Jackson. Pallbearers will be William Robinson, Greg Caveness, Jamie Caveness, Zak Robinson, Bradley Robinson and Ardis Stephens. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hunkapiller, Matt Hunkapiller and Roman Hunkapiller. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
