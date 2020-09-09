Evelyn Hunkapiller, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born in Marietta on July 20, 1934, to Ollie Evelyn Vandevander Hoard. She enjoyed quilting, canning, and working crossword puzzles and word search. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on September 12, 2020, at Zion Rest Cemetery with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Terry Hunkapiller and Jim Hunkapiller (Tammy), all of Marietta; brothers, L.V. Hoard (Louise) of Eudora, MS, and Roy Hoard (Kathy) of Hickory Flat, MS; one sister, Peggy Glenn (Johnny) of Marietta; one granddaughter, Myra Moore (T.J.) of Jumpertown; and one great-grandson, Trevin Moore of Jumpertown. She also leaves behind her Landmark community of caretakers and friends, who meant so much to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Hunkapiller; her mother, Ollie Hoard; brothers, James Hoard, Horace Hoard, Jesse Hoard, Troy Hoard,; and one sister, Myrtie Sartin. Pallbearers will be Zion Rest Church of Christ members. Memorials can be made to Maywood Christian Camp at any Farmers and Merchants Bank. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
