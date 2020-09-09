BOONEVILLE -- Evelyn Hunkapiller, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on No visitation

