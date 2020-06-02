MT. PLEASANT, MS -- Odell Hunsucker, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 02, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carey Chapel Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation also at the church Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service.

