Carlithia Denae Hunt began her life journey on September 21, 1981. As a young child growing into a young lady, Carlithia enjoyed her childhood where she would participate in many school and non-school activities, such as beauty pageants, cheerleading, chorus, The Church of the Living God Mass Choir under the direction of Betty Sue Beene and the Golden Circle Debutant. Carlithia joined Mt. Pleasant of Chesterville at a early age, later uniting with Inspirational Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Pastor Cordell Phillips in Tupelo, Mississippi. She moved to Georgia in 2006, where she joined Friendship Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Philip Dunston. Carlithia graduated from Tupelo High School with the Class of 2000. She attended college at ICC in Tupelo, Mississippi, where she majored in Business Administration, later she attended Virginia Tech, where she received a degree in Nursing and receiving her white coat. She attended Helms College in Georgia for Culinary Arts, and lastly, Ultimate Medical Academy to further her nursing career. Carlithia enjoyed spreading and sharing her love to all the children that she encountered in life. She has always had a certain ambiance about her that when she entered the room, she left a glow you and everyone else would know she was there. Carlithia was an advocate for education and very passionate about children knowing the fundamentals of reading. She was an avid reader who enjoyed photographer, and writing, she was in the midst of publishing a book . Carlithia enjoyed spreading and sharing her love to all the children she encountered especially to her lovely 3S, Sincere Naejustice Sade Grice, Shonta Nasir Carlion Grice II, and Sinias Destini Gloreeana Grice. These three were indeed her world. She dare not leave out her first baby, who she birthed from the heart, Lyric D. Vaughn, and Nykerie Nipples, and Jaheim Allen, Her mother Gloria Trice, seven brothers; Larry Nathan Hunt, Jr., Justin DeAngelo Hamilton, Braxton Barron, Brandon Barron, Ezrah Cayson III, Nathan Coates, Edwin Williams: four sisters;, Tiffany Swingrum, April Cayson, India Word, Lori Taylor; her two best friends, Bashie Harper and Sophia Westbrooks, God-children, Josh , A'Mairacle, Reece, Reylin, Syi'Niah, Peyton, Rodney II, and Chrissy, Carlithia had a village of aunts and uncles who poured into nurturing and rearing her., especially her Uncle Calvin (Cederia) Vaughn. her special friend, Ronnie McGlown and a host of nieces, nephews, God-Brothers, God-Sisters and many friends. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Larry Hunt and Oscar Gates; grandparents, Sadie M. Trice, Perry Trice, Viola Hunt, Billy Patterson, one sister, Victoria Williams; one niece, Natetreuna Hunt; six aunts and four uncles. Walk-Through Viewing will be 4:00 until 6:00 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:00 at Inspirational Community Church with Rev. Lesley Mabry, officiating. Her resting place will be at Porter's Memorial Park with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary serving. You may sign the family personal registry at www.grayson-porters.com
