Elmer Hunt, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday January 13, 2020. He was born in Charleston, MS to the late Rube Hunt and Bessie Hunt Whitley. He was married to the love of his life, Ruth Hunt for 57 years. He was proud to serve his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. He retired as the Department Head of the x-ray department at the Iuka North Mississippi Hospital after working in x-ray and nuclear medicine for 46 years. He loved gardening, especially tomatoes and loved to share them with everyone. He also enjoyed posing as Santa and passing out treats such as "smarties" for the children. Each Sunday you could find him in the nursery at Iuka United Methodist Church. He also spent his time volunteering in the Lion's Club, the Gideons, and at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. He was preceded in death by his parents Rube Hunt and Bessie Hunt Whitley, his sister Dell Enochs. He left behind his brothers Rube Jr, Leo Hunt and his sister Estell Harwell. He has three children; Alex Hunt (Angie),of Owens Cross Roads,AL., Felicia Dunbar (J.P.) of Rustin, LA, and Noel Hunt (Candace) of Tupelo, MS. He has many grandchildren who he loved dearly, including Trey Evans, Colt Dunbar, Traci Evans, Ainsley, Hunt, Bryce Hunt, Cameron Hunt, and Jodi Dunbar. He has one great grandchild, Ian Dunbar. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or a funeral service that you send donation to Iuka Methodist Church, St. Jude or your favorite charity.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 14, 2020 @ 8:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.