Ashland, MS — Glenda Mae Carroll Hunt passed away at the age of 75 on October 2, 2022 at her home in Ashland, MS. She was born October 13, 1946 to Lawson Carroll and Lennie Akins Carroll in Tippah County, MS. She worked as a Seamstress for the public for many years and for Red Cap, Foot Caress, Ashley Furniture and Benchcraft. She attended the Medlock Methodist Church. Visitation will be all night Wednesday, October 5, 2022 starting at 5:00 PM at Medlock Methodist Church. The Service will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Medlock Methodist Church. Committal will be at Medlock Church Cemetery. Glenda is survived by her husband: Galon Hunt of Ashland, MS; two sons: Paul Glen Hall of Ashland, MS, Keith Hall (Angela) of Tiplersville, MS; two daughters: Lanell Poff (Scott) of Hickory Flat, MS, Gale Rogers (Kenny) of Walnut, MS; two brothers: Allen Carroll of Houston, TX, Roy Carroll of Ripley, MS; five sisters: Dorothy Ketchum, Twila Johnston, Becky Hall all of Ripley, MS, Ilene Carroll of Corinth, MS, Maxine Holly of Tiplersville, MS; eight grandchildren: Jonathan Rogers, Erin Martindale (Thomas) both of Walnut, MS, Hannah Rogers of Middleton, TN, Matt Hall (Kortni) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nick Hutcheson of Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Hutcheson, Josy Hutcheson both of Hickory Flat, MS, Kenslie Hall of Tiplersville, MS; four great-grandchildren: Jack Wyse, Weston York both of Middleton, TN, Lucas Martindale of Walnut, MS, Leo Hall of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Benny Carroll; one great-grandchild: Ashton Wyse. Officiating will be Bro. Terrell Gatewood and Bro. Gene Coltharp. Pallbearers will be: James Wilson, Nick Thompson, Rob Holditch, Jonathan Rogers, Thomas Martindale, Scott Green. Honorary Pallbearers are: Joel Poff, Larry Nance, James Caviness, Mitch Carroll. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.