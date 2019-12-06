MEMPHIS -- Jimmie Lee Hunt, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at his home in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday December 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Mount Bethel M.B. Church 3311 Whippoorwill Rd Walnut, MS Minister Otis Shaw Officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour prior to service at Mount Bethel Church no viewing on Saturday.Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery Canon, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.