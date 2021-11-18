Joe Earl Hunt at the age of 86 entered his Heavenly home Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Joe was born in Baldwyn on June 27, 1935, to Clyde Wesley Hunt and Hettie Marie Brock Hunt. On April 18, 1954, Joe married the former Martha Brown. After a short time as a Brick Mason, Joe began changing tires at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company; by the time he retired he had been promoted all the way to Store Manager. In his younger years, Joe was a prankster, who loved to pick on those around him. He was funny and often times a little mischievous. One of his favorite events was hosting the annual community fish fry at his home. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing dominos, and checkers. After a stroke, Joe was unable to walk or talk, but he remained persistent and hardheaded and eventually regained his ability to walk. Joe was a faithful member of Living Waters Community Church. He was instrumental in the rebuilding of the current church building, always willing to lend a hand, where he was able. Although his speech was limited his favorite answer to any question was always "whatever" and his favorite song to sing was A Beautiful Life (Life's Evening Sun), never missing a word. Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Hunt of Mantachie; four children, Lola Padgett and her husband, Larry, of Saint Augustine, Florida, David Hunt and his wife, Kathleen, of Eggville Community, Ruth Ann Osborne and her husband, Bruce, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tammy Cherry and her husband, Bill, of Mantachie; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Powell of Endville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Wesley Hunt and Hettie Marie Brock Hunt; infant daughter, Jo Ann Hunt; and brother, Clyde Olin Hunt. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Living Waters Community Church, Mooreville. Services honoring his life will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Living Waters Community Church with Rev. Tommy Galloway and Rev. Thomas Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dakota Cherry, Hunter Cherry, Jordan Hunt, Michael Hunt, Steve Hunt, and Perry Wilburn. Memorials may be made to the Living Waters Community Church, 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS 38857. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
