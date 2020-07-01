Charles Lamar Hunt, age 73, of Jackson, TN, passed away suddenly at home on June 28, 2020. He attended Mooreville High School where he ran track, and played basketball and football. He scored the first touchdown in the first football game for Mooreville High. After being named Mr. Mooreville High School, Lamar joined the National Guard and served for many years. He was the co-owner of Compressors and Tools in Tupelo, MS and Jackson, TN, until his retirement in 2017. Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, TN, was his home church where he served in many capacities over the years, but his favorite job was being an usher at the 8:30 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Sunday services. He loved greeting the members of the church and making sure visitors felt at home at EBC. Lamar and his wife Janice, along with friends from EBC, traveled multiple times to different parts of Brazil on mission trips. They were a part of an eyeglass ministry. Over the years, they gave out thousands of eyeglasses to the residents of Brazil while sharing God's love with them. An avid Mississippi State fan, Lamar never missed a football, basketball, or baseball game in person or on TV. He would ring his cowbell loud and proud. Every summer, Lamar planted a garden out at "the land" as it is affectionately called by his family. Cultivating the ground and watching his hard work turn into beautiful, healthy vegetables was one of his favorite pastimes. In the fall and winter, Lamar would spend hours at the land hoping to get a deer from one of his deer stands; however, just seeing God's wildlife brought him much happiness. Although he wanted to get the "big one," he never failed to help his children, grandchildren, and son-n-law try to kill a deer, too. It was important to him that his family love and appreciate the beauty God provides for all of us in nature. Lamar was preceded in death by his parents, Bluford and Louise Hunt, and his brothers, Jerry, Buddy, Wayne, and Jimmy Hunt. Lamar will be deeply missed by his wife of 44 years, Janice Bryant Hunt; his daughter, Vikki Phillips (Tim) of Maryville, TN; his son, Stephen Hunt of Jackson, TN; his daughter, Kimby Hunt of Hattiesburg, MS; and his son, Tim Hunt (Tracy) of Myrtle, MS. His greatest joys in life were his eight grandchildren: Joshua and Shelby Dillard, London Meitzler, Tru Pressly, and Ethen, Carly, Kizer, and Lorali Hunt. It was important to Lamar that he instill in all of them his love for Jesus Christ and the importance of family. Gandy, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, was and always will be a huge part of their lives. They each have their own special memories of him and what he meant to them. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38801) with Dr. Phil Jett officiating. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. - service time. Graveside services will be held in the Bryant Family plot at Boone's Chapel Cemetery southwest of Okolona. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 P.M. Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived. Memorials may be made to Englewood Baptist Church Brazil Mission Fund, 2239 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305. Expressions of encouragement may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
82°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.