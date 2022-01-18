Mantachie—William Ray Hunt Sr., age 71, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. William was born October 21, 1950 in West Virginia, the son of Paul Johnson and Katherine Hunt Johnson. After high school, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic for Eljer Industries, retiring after 25 years. William loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. He could often be found tinkering on hot rods or spending time with his beloved kids and grandkids. William leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Merdis Hunt; children, William Ray Hunt (Rosa Marie) of Mantachie, Katherine Savoie of Kansas City, Missouri, and Angie Roberts of Ohio; step children, Robert Gray and Sherry McCaine; nine grandchildren, Lee Ann, Summer, Keelee, Jenna, Anna, Ryan, Sammie, Nikki, and Krysta; a sister, Alice Johnson; two nieces, Candy De Jesus and Dawn M. Asbury; nephew, Edward Asbury Jr.; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Ray Hunt; and a brother, Edward Asbury. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 20, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. David Turner officiating. The family respectfully asks all family and friends to wear masks at all times during the services. Pallbearers will be William Hunt, Shawn Odom, Cory Powell, Eddie Lyle Jr., Robert Gray and Daryl McCaine. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Lyle Sr., Jimmy Vanover, Justin Salcedo, Chris De Jesus, Jerry Saxton, and Robert Franks. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
