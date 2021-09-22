Virginia Ann Hunt was born December 22, 1963, to the late Alfred Townsend and Violia Cherry Hunt in Tupelo, MS. Virginia, lovingly known as "Jennie Mae," was a graduate of the Tupelo High School, Class of 1981. She also attended Jackson State University, where she loved to support her JSU Tiger Football team. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. She worked at Bauhaus Furniture. Virginia enjoyed sewing, swimming, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her two sons: Darius and Jemarion. Virginia departed this life on September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Vera Mae Roberson, Ruby Hunt, Kattie Reed, Loretta Shell, Clara Jean Hunt, Willie Hunt, and Larry Hunt. Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons, Darius Hunt of Orlando, FL and Jemarion Gillard of Tupelo, MS; her siblings, Earleen (Frank) Reed of Chicago, IL, Martha (Walter) Golden of Pontotoc, MS, Alice Faye Trice, Marilyn Hunt, and Derice Hunt, all of Tupelo, MS; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Inspirational Community Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. Face masks required. Viewing available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
