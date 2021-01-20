Waddell Hunt, 63, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Friday 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Red Banks. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services. Visitation will be on Friday January 22, 2021 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.