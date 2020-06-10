AMORY -- Betty Parish Hunter, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amroy, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.