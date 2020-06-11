Betty Parish Hunter, 81, started her new life in heaven on June 9, 2020. Born on November 20, 1938, in Bigbee, MS, she was a daughter of the late Albert M. and Myrtle Adams Parish. Betty attended schools in Bigbee as well as Amory High School. She enjoyed playing Basketball and graduated with the Amory Class of 1957. She married the love of her life, James M. Hunter, on April 21, 1962 and together they were blessed by God with two children. In addition to being the best mom and wife, she was great supporter of her family. She worked briefly at Buddy's Department Store and for many years at Amory Garment. Some of her co-workers at Amory Garment became her lifelong friends and they often swapped cooking recipes with each other. A kind hearted woman, Betty loved her family and the Lord. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was always so friendly, had a smile for everyone, and would speak to anyone. She cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her brother, sister and other family members. She was a great cook, took care of her family, and she appreciated a good southern fish plate. She liked to listen to Country music and enjoyed watching Music Award Shows and the Grand Ole Opry. An avid sports fan, she liked watching Nascar racing, any sort of Saturday ballgame, as well as women's basketball and college football. Often times, her family would receive a call from her when she was trying to track down a certain game. Some would say that she was a true social butterfly who liked to be where things were happening. In her younger days, she got to see Elvis live at the Old National Guard Armory and immediately she became one of his biggest fans. She liked attending any type of entertainment and in her later years, she was very involved in all things active at Riverplace. She made many friends there at Riverplace, was affectionately called "mama" and she especially loved her visits from her family while she was a resident there. Her family felt deeply loved by Betty and that legacy of love will be passed on for generations. She touched many lives during her lifetime and she will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheila Cowley (Jay), Amory; son, Anthony Hunter (Liz Wright), Smithville; grandchildren, Cassandra Hunter-Bell (Mark Cassells), Elizabeth Arrexi (Joseph), Matthew Hunter, Kevin Cowley (Courtney); great-grandchildren, Zoey Bell, Collin Bell, McKenzie Hunter, and Isaac Arrexi; sister, Alma Sue Blankenship (Wayne), Columbus; brother, Glenn Parrish (Carolyn), Mantachie; sister-in-law, Eva Nell Hunter, Decatur, AL; several nieces and nephews; her wonderful friends and staff at Riverplace Nursing Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James M. Hunter. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:30 pm, at Meadowood Baptist Church, in Amory, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Christopher Parrish, Wayne Blankenship, Kevin Cowley, Ronnie Sloan, Donnie Sloan and Mark Cassells. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Meadowood Baptist Church. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.