Martha Gay Hunter, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Page House at Traceway Manor, in Tupelo. She was born August 17, 1927, in Leake County, MS to Claude A. and Zether Evans Williams. Martha graduated from Singleton High School, attended E.C. Junior College and obtained her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi College for Women. She retired after teaching school for 30 years in Mississippi. Martha was a member of the Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, United Methodist Women and the Pontotoc County Retired Teachers. Her hobbies included traveling and reading. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Kirk of Tupelo, MS and Thomas Hunter of Cherokee, AL; three grandchildren, Bobby Kenneth Hunter (Christina) of Odenville, AL, Beth Hunter of Cherokee, AL and Vance Kirk of Vicksburg, MS; and one great grandson, Bryant Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, H. Kenneth Hunter; a sister, Ada Fay Savage and three brothers, Evans Lane Williams, Quin Williams and Billy Williams. Pallbearers will be Joe Hitchcock, Dr. Charles Harrison, Joe Johnson, Jackie Cruse, Jim Johnstone and Jimmy Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lewis and Gary Heath. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM, Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to the Pontotoc County Library, 111 N. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
