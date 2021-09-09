She was elegant, fashionable, erudite and just full of life always. Mary Lou Cowan Hunter entered this world in Pascagoula, MS. on March 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Glazner and Alice Eva Good Cowan. She laid her earthly mantle to rest from Baptist Hospital, Oxford on Monday, September 6, 2021 after 90 fruitful and wonderful years! Mary Lou grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi, graduated from Pascagoula High School and furthered her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. There, she met the dashing Raymond Hunter and they married on April 3, 1950, a union of 59 years until his death on July 4, 2009. Raymond and Mary Lou enjoyed their lives together. They settled in Tupelo in 1968 as the founders and owners of Hunter Mazda Automotive Dealership on South Gloster. Mary Lou loved Tupelo and the hundreds of friends she met here. Her vivacious smile, sterling personality and always encouraging attitude endeared her to so many. She loved a crowd and a party, always adding enhanced joy to every occasion. Mary Lou was the quintessential, energetic caregiver to so many. She always supported her sons and grand's in their activities. She cared for her parents and in laws until their deaths. She kept Raymond on his toes and devoted countless thousands of hours to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she sat on the Board and was a former President of the NMMC Auxiliary. She loved golf, ceramics, playing card games, shopping as she was always dressed to the 9's and watching Ole Miss and Alabama sports on TV. A lifelong Methodist, she locally attended First United Methodist Church. After Raymond's death, she relocated to Oxford to be near her son, Cowan and his family. There, she became a beloved member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev Warren Black and Rev. Eddie Rester officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com./Livestreaming at 1 PM and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Cowan Hunter and his wife, Connie of Oxford; a daughter in law, Sloan Stribling Hunter (Kevin, deceased) of Oxford; the "only" grandchildren in the world, Sam Hunter (Mary Shields) , Lilly Hunter, Sara Grace Hunter and Riley Claire Hunter. A great granddaughter, Ann Stribling Hunter.; her brother, Edgar Evans Cowan of Las Vegas, Nevada and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond and her son, Kevin. Memorials may be made to the Interfaith Compassion Ministry, 1918 University Avenue, Oxford, MS. 38655. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
