Leslie "Coach Les" Huntington, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born February 19, 1938, in Wimbley, England, to Harold and Iris Jackson Huntington. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo, and a Mason. Les was a veteran of the Royal Navy. He was the girls' soccer Coach at New Albany High School for several years. His hobbies included scuba diving, reading, cooking, rose gardening and soccer. Les loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to play soccer, swim and snorkel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4 PM, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Jerry Grammer officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Taylor Huntington, of Pontotoc, MS; and his children, Kimberly Boschi (Gio), Christopher Huntington, both of Boston, MA, Kristi Munlin (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS and Denise Billings of Dallas, TX; one brother, Norman Huntington of England; six grandchildren, William Huntington, Nicholas Huntington, Lorenzo Boschi, Taylor Munlin, Katie Munlin, Chris Munlin and Jake Munlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Alan Huntington. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
