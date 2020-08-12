Terry Hurd, 56 passed away at his home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a member of Kimble Chapel Church in Belden, MS He enjoyed working with his hands as a carpenter or plumbing , Terry could fix just about anything. He is leaving behind his only child, Heather Shannon and one grandson Jakari Shannon both of Tupelo ,MS., a special friend and partner, Hazel Depriest of Belden, MS., his sisters, Mae Cobbs of Verona, MS., Annie (Joe) Moore of Tupelo, MS., two aunts, Laura Cunningham of Belden,MS., Lena Mae Hoover of Wisconsin, nieces, nephews, other relatives. Graveside Service will be held at Porter's Memorial Park at 12:00 Noon, Saturday August 15, 2020 with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is committed and honored to serve, online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com or our face book page
