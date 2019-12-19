AMORY -- Jimmy Hurley, Jr., 56, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hurley Family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.